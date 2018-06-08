Has Your Privacy Been Updated? Eritrea, Ethopia Work Towards Peace

What do DC's local elections mean for national politics; Eritrea, Ethiopia look to de-escalate conflict; Does the US still need NASA?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Andrew Giambrone, Loose Lips writer for Washington City Paper and Cuneyt Dil, freelance journalist based in DC, to talk about the low voter turnout expected in Washington, DC's upcoming primary election, what is driving voters to the polls, what progressive cities legislative dockets look like, and whether or not a controversial initiative around tipped minimum wages will pass on June 19th.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by journalist Mohammed Ademo to talk about the efforts to de-escalate long standing conflict between Eritrea and Ethopia, who may work to spoil any peacebuilding initiatives between the two countries, and the efforts for Gulf States to expand their military footprint into the Horn of Africa.

Later in the show technology policy analyst and engineer Cory Lancaster joins the show to talk about technology companies updating their privacy settings, the revelation Facebook was sharing user data with several Chinese companies, the dangers of self-driving cars, Bernie Sanders not endorsing his son's congressional campaign, and Rudy Giuliani's disrespect of porn stars.

