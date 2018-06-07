Eight States Hold Primary Elections; Black Celebrities vs Donald Trump

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America, to talk about the primary election results held in eight states on June 5th, the efficacy of California's jungle primary, the impact of Bernie Sanders' campaign on the 2018 primary cycle, and how to build grassroots electoral movements.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrado, to talk about the volcano eruption in Guatemala, just how many people may have died among the Mayan population in the country, the dangerous environmental conditions Guatemalans are forced to live in due to displacement, and whether or not the Guatemalan government will be able to respond quick enough to save lives.

Later in the show Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast, joins the show to talk about how Americans are oriented towards an imperialist foreign policy, an Amnesty International report saying that US-led strikes on Raqqa, Syria may amount to war crimes, the War of 1812, Donald Trump granting clemency to Alice Marie Johnson after meeting with Kim Kardashian, Senator Joe Manchin "man-bumping" Donald Trump, and Lebron James and Stephen Curry's decision not to visit the White House if their teams win the NBA championship.