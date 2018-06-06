Is Woody Allen the Poster Boy of #MeToo Movement?; Unrest in Nicaragua

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to discuss Rudy Giuliani's time as Donald Trump's lawyer, Bill Clinton, and James Patterson's new book 'The President is Missing', the future political career of California's Senator Dianne Feinstein, and the Democratic Party's commitment to corporatism.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by Chuck Kaufman, National Co-Coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice to talk about the current political and social climate in Nicaragua, whether or not President Daniel Ortega will be able to stay in power, and the long history of dirty wars by American governments throughout Latin America.

Later in the show Aaron Goggans joins Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about the possible end of the Pusha T and Drake feud at the behest of well respected Hip Hop executive J. Prince, the decision for the Philadelphia Eagles to not visit the White House, Donald Trump's gut politics, the disappointment of Barack Obama post-presidency, Oliver Luck being named commissioner and CEO of XFL, and Woody Allen saying he should be the 'poster boy of the #metoo movement.'

