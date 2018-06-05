Can Trump Self-Pardon? Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Forces

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer, and host of "The Way with Anoa," to talk about a Supreme Court ruling in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by Samer Makhlouf, the CEO of Zimam Palestine, to talk about the recent killing of a nurse on the Gaza border, the relationships between Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, the settlement strategy by Israel, and the gap between grassroots movements and political leadership.

In the third segment writer Don Rojas, journalist and former press secretary for Maurice Bishop talks about the history of the Grenada Revolution, the life and times of Maurice Bishop, and what movements today can learn from the island nation's revolutionary period.

Later in the show, David Shams joins the show to talk about the ongoing efforts to preserve the Iran nuclear deal, the recent political shake-ups in Jordan, Trump's ability to pardon himself, Bill Clinton addressing his legacy amidst the #MeToo Movement, and the future ofself-drivingg cars.

