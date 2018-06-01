US-North Korea Summit Back On; Privatizing Chicago's Parking Meters

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy forced to step down through a no confidence vote, whether opposition leader Pedro Sanchez will be able to form new government, and what the change of leadership in Spain will mean for Catalonia and Europe.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by Sam Menefee-Libey of DC Legal Posse to talk about the latest in the ongoing J20 arrests from Donald Trump inauguration in 2017, including the shocking release of video tapes prosecutors did not share with the inaugural day protesters.

In the third segment Jeremy Mohler, Communications Specialist from In the Public Interest to talk about Chicago's disastrous parking meter deal, the dangers of privatizing public land, corrupted politicians selling city assets to private companies, and the shocking ways government officials decide to spend your tax payer dollars.

Later in the show Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst, joins Sean Blackmon and Eugene Puryear to talk about the North Korea-US summit meeting restarting, Kayne West's new album, game 1 of the NBA finals, Joy Reid's controversial 9/11 comments, a congressional candidate In Virginia admitting he's a pedophile, and the latest rash of crime in the nation's capital.

