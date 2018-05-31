Disaster Capitalism in Puerto Rico; Pusha-T Escalates Drake Fight

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Dixon, Host of 'The Benjamin Dixon Show' to talk about the cancellation of the television show 'Roseanne', whether the Democratic political "wave" is slowing and race issues within the progressive movement.

In the third segment Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan, President of the National Lawyers Guild, joins the show to talk about a Harvard Study reporting that 4,645 deaths in Puerto Rico were caused by Hurricane Maria, the promotion of disaster capitalism on the island, the dehumanizing and unlawful colonization by the United States of Puerto Rico, and the ways politicians allow people to die for their political benefit.

Later in the show Michael Harriot, critically acclaimed poet, journalist, novelist, broadcaster and editor-in-chief of NegusWhoRead joins to talk about the escalated rivalry between rappers Pusha-T and Drake, Kim Kardashian meeting with Jared Kushner around criminal justice reform, Mayors Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Randall Woodfin meeting in Birmingham, Alabama, and the lengths to which people will go to silence black progressives.