Weinstein Arrested on Rape Charges; Will US-N Korean Summit Be Saved?

In the opening of the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Feffer, author and director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies to talk about the collapse of the US-North Korea Summit, China's role in restarting negotiations between the two sides, whether the US Congress will ever adopt a more anti-war foreign policy orientation, and Trump's inability to grasp the complexities of Middle East policy.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by activist and organizer Alyson Samach to talk about Amazon's search for a home for their second headquarters, the secret subsidies the Washington, D.C. government is offering the corporate giant, the ways in which Jeff Bezos skirts taxes, and the grassroots movement that has coalesced to fight against the selection of Washington, D.C. for the new HQ.

Later in the show Jackie Luqman of Luqman Nation and Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder of the Black Progressives joins the show to talk about the arrest of Harvey Weinstein on rape charges, a Southern Baptist leader who was removed from his post after insensitive comments towards domestic abuse victims, the Trump administration's efforts on criminal justice reform, the NFL's tone-deafness on 'patriotism', and Rachel Dolezal being charged with welfare fraud.

