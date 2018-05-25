Trump Cancels North Korea Summit; Israel's Legal Killings of Palestinians

In the opening of the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to talk about Donald Trump cancelling the upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, if the summit was doomed from the start and if there will be any political appetite to save or reschedule the summit between the Washington and Pyongyang.

In the second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Suhad Bishara, a senior lawyer specializing in land and planning rights with Adalah, an independent human rights organization and legal center, to talk about the killings of the Gazan people at the hands of the Israeli Defense Forces, the ways in which the IDF uses the law to justify killing unarmed civilians, the relationship between grassroots movements and legal activism, and Israel's disregard of international law and systemic approach to maintaining their repression of the Palestinian people.

In the third segment Aimee Delach, the Senior Policy Analyst for Climate Adaptation at Defenders of Wildlife, joins the show to talk about the new Trump administration allowing for big game hunting in Alaska, the threats facing access to clean water, what the sale of public lands mean to wildlife survival, and the best energy sources for the future of the planet.

Later in the show Mondale Robinson of the Conyers Institute joins Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about the sexual misconduct allegations against Morgan Freeman, Wynton Marsalis doubling down on his criticism of hip-hop music, what to learn from Stacey Abrams' historic victory in Georgia heading into November, and questioning the radicalism of Bernie Sanders.

