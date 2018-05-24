Stacey Abrams Makes History in Georgia; NFL Bans Anthem Kneeling

In the opening of the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ashton P. Woods, Community Activist with Black Lives Matter Houston and Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa" to talk about the historic victory of Stacey Abrams in the Democratic Primary for Governor of Georgia, what the win can teach the Democratic Party about the current state of politics in the US, and the intersection between social movements, social justice, and electoral politics.

In the third segment the group talks about the media's latently racist claims that Democratic candidates must win over white voters to win elections, the need to build coalitions to hold elected officials accountable, and the passage of the Protect and Serve Act of 2018 or "Blue Lives Matter" bill with heavy Democratic support during US Police Week.

Later in the show activist and organizer Aurelia Williams and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst, join the show to talk about Jazz musician Wynton Marsalis controversial statements about hip-hop and rap music, Donald Trump's media manipulation, the new Italian President Giuseppe Conte, the NFL banning kneeling protests during the National Anthem, the absurd Republican analysis of school shootings, and Tomi Lahren having a drink thrown on her.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com