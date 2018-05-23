Trump Meets With Moon; Obama's Sign Major Netflix Deal

In the opening of the show Dr. Wilmer Leon, host of Inside the Issues on Sirius/XM Channel 126, syndicated columnist and author of Politics: Another Perspective joins Eugene and Sean to talk about Donald Trump's meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the strange aversion to intellectualism in American politics and the Department of Justice investigating the FBI's role in the 2016 Presidential election.



In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jude Woodward, the author of "The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?" to talk about the easing of the trade war between the US and China, Trump working to save Chinese telecommunication company ZTE, and Russia's and India's ever growing relationships with China.

Later in the show Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast joins "By Any Means Necessary" to talk about Barack and Michelle Obama signing a multi-year agreement to produce content on Netflix, the backlash a NYC lawyer is facing after a viral racist tirade, the arrest of a black man for having "vegetation" in his car window, and the need to restructure America's labor force.

