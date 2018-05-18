School Shooting in Texas; Malcolm X's 93rd Birthday

In the first segment Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History at the University of Houston joins the show to talk about the life and times of Malcolm X one day ahead of his birthday, X's relationships with internationalism and socialism, how current movements have been influenced by his teachings, and the important role wife Betty Shabazz played in Malcolm X's life and successes.



In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Rebecca Hall, author of the forthcoming graphic novel Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts, to talk about the untold history of women leading slave resistance efforts, how to counter systemic inequalities through art and pop culture, and why women resistance fighters have been left out of the history books.

Later in the show we're joined by R.L. Stephens, elected member of the national political committee of the Democratic Socialist of America, to talk about the latest school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, leaving 10 people dead, how to create civic space and the rhetoric of change, and how social movements can aim to end police brutality, mass incarceration, and violent crimes.

