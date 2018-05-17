DPRK Suspends South Korea Meeting After US Drills; Nationalists Rise in Greece

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Loud & Clear with Brian Becker on Radio Sputnik, about the likely confirmation of Gina Haspel as CIA head despite her history of involvement with torture, the cynicism of leading Democrats and the political bankruptcy of the two major political parties.

In a special second segment journalist and Redfish correspondent Marcel Cartier joins the show to discuss conditions in Greece that led to the rise of Golden Dawn and other right-wing formations, the disquieting connections between these groups and the police and what militant pushback from the Greek left looks like on the ground.

Gregory Elich of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea also joins the show to talk about North Korea suspending its meeting with South Korea following provocations from US/South Korean military drills, Washington's inability to compromise with Pyongyang and the effect this may have on the Korean unification process.

Later in the show Eugene and Sean are joined by Cory Lancaster, technology policy analyst and software engineer and Erin Shields, national organizer for internet rights at the Center For Media Justice to discuss the fate of net neutrality as Congress debates its repeal, the role of race and class in internet access, and the risk to social movements who don't have access to a truly free internet.

