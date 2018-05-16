Israel's 2014 Gaza Assault; Racial Issues in Education Continue

New documentary "Killing Gaza" has striking parallels to current times as bloodshed continues against Palestinian activists at the hands of Israel; A new report says that systemic inequities at the center of Brown v. Board of Education decision remain relatively unchanged decades later.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist Dan Cohen to talk about his new documentary "Killing Gaza" about Israel's 2014 assault on Gaza and the connection with ongoing violence against Palestinian protesters in Gaza currently as the US Embassy opens in Jerusalem.

In a special second segment Jitu Brown, National Director of Journey for Justice joins the show to talk about the group's new report Failing Brown v Board of Education: A continuous struggle against inequity in public education, and how race and class issues impact young people today.

Later in the show Eugene and Sean are joined live by Dr. Jared Ball, curator of IMIXWHATILIKE.org, to talk about the dangers of allowing celebrities to become spokespersons for political causes, the ever-present threat of co-optation and the shallow representation of radical politics offered by Hollywood and the entertainment industry.