Israeli Embassy Opens in Jerusalem as Body Count Rises in Gaza, Fallout From US

Donald Trump threatens Europe and other allies with sanctions as the US becomes more isolated after pulling out of the Iran deal, Palestinians continue to struggle against repression in Israel as the embassy open in Jerusalem.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by writer David Shams and award-winning editorial cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss the shifting geopolitical landscape following Donald Trump removing the US from the Iran Deal, the impact this has on America's relationship with Europe and how Washington finds itself more and more lonely as its belligerent foreign policy pushes other nations closer together.

In a special second segment, Sputnik News analyst Bob Schlehuber reports from Jerusalem as the new embassy opens, getting on-the-ground reactions on the ramifications of the move while Israeli soldiers have killed at least 52 people and wounded 1,200 along the Gaza border.

Later in the show Eugene and Sean are joined live by LJM, producer at We Act Radio to talk about Spotify kicking R. Kelly off their playlists and recommendation features, Memphis rapper Young Dolph helping out two baristas fired for playing his music, the importance of principled international solidarity and more.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com