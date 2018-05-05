Trump Speaks to NRA; Corporate Destruction of America's Farm Lands

In the first segment Andrew Stroth, the founder of The Truth, Hope and Justice Initiative and Alice Howell, the grandmother of Justus Howell, killed by Zion, IL police on April 4th, 2015 and the organizer of the May 10th #STAND on Capitol Hill event join the show to talk about immunity for police violence in America and the collective efforts of mother's who have lost their children to gun violence to gain justice for their children.



In a special second segment we're joined by Sapna Pandya, Executive Director of Many Languages One Voice, to talk about the often conflicting relationship between federal and local immigration laws, the economic challenges and challenges to protecting immigrant worker rights, and how community members can protect their immigrant neighbors from ICE raids.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Tristan Quinn-Thibodeau, Biofuels, Land Rights, and Food Security Campaigner and Chris Coxon, Director of Communication of ActionAid USA to talk about their new films "The Mighty Buck" and "Get Big or Get Out" about how agribusiness has changed the face of farming and rural communities around the country, how biofuels failed to deliver better environmental outputs than other fuels, and what corporations are to blame for the destruction of America's farmers and land.

In the last segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Abdushshahid Luqman and Jackie Luquman of Luqman Nation to talk about Donald Trump's speech to the NRA, the continued fallout of Kayne West's comments around slavery, the racist attacks on three Washington D.C. high school students, a new dance piece in DC called "Wake Up!", and Trump's new Religious Liberty Order.

