Register
13:48 GMT +305 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    By Any Means Necessary

    Trump Speaks to NRA; Corporate Destruction of America's Farm Lands

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    0 0 0

    Mother's mobilize for #STAND Action; Sanctuary Cities Under Federal Attack; The Destruction of America's Small Farms; Trump Speaks to NRA.

    In the first segment Andrew Stroth, the founder of The Truth, Hope and Justice Initiative and Alice Howell, the grandmother of Justus Howell, killed by Zion, IL police on April 4th, 2015 and the organizer of the May 10th #STAND on Capitol Hill event join the show to talk about immunity for police violence in America and the collective efforts of mother's who have lost their children to gun violence to gain justice for their children.

    In a special second segment we're joined by Sapna Pandya, Executive Director of Many Languages One Voice, to talk about the often conflicting relationship between federal and local immigration laws, the economic challenges and challenges to protecting immigrant worker rights, and how community members can protect their immigrant neighbors from ICE raids.

    In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Tristan Quinn-Thibodeau, Biofuels, Land Rights, and Food Security Campaigner and Chris Coxon, Director of Communication of ActionAid USA to talk about their new films "The Mighty Buck" and "Get Big or Get Out" about how agribusiness has changed the face of farming and rural communities around the country, how biofuels failed to deliver better environmental outputs than other fuels, and what corporations are to blame for the destruction of America's farmers and land.

    In the last segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Abdushshahid Luqman and Jackie Luquman of Luqman Nation to talk about Donald Trump's speech to the NRA, the continued fallout of Kayne West's comments around slavery, the racist attacks on three Washington D.C. high school students, a new dance piece in DC called "Wake Up!", and Trump's new Religious Liberty Order.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    FarmBill, ICE, NRA, stand, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 28 - May 4
    This Week in Pictures: April 28 - May 4
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse