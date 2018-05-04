Will North Korea and the US Find Trust?; Time to Turn Off Bill Cosby?

In the first segment Suzanne Gordon, Author of The Battle for Veterans' Healthcare joins the show to talk about the efforts to privatize Veteran's Affairs helathcare under the Trump administration, the likelihood former Congressman Jeff Miller will be appointed to head the agency, and the lack of media attention given to the success and efficiency of the Veterans' Affairs healthcare services.

In a special second segment we're joined by John Feffer, author and co-director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about ongoing efforts to build peace between North and South Korea, if North Korea and the US can get over long-standing issues of mistrust, the geopolitical ramifications for Japan if the Korean reach a peace deal, and the upcoming performance "Dictionary of Marx: A Multimedia Birthday Anniversary" in Washington, DC.

In the third segment Chuck Modiano, a journalist with the New York Daily News joins the show to talk about Jacob Scott Goodwin being found guilty of malicious wounding of DeAndre Harris during protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year, how to know when you are and aren't supporting a Nazi, and the bizarre and trip to Costa Rica the Washington Football cheerleaders were coerced into.

Later in the show we're joined by Michael Harriot, critically acclaimed poet, journalist, novelist, broadcaster and editor-in-chief of NegusWhoRead to talk about Rudy Giuliani being hired to represent Donald Trump, the potential of the White House holding a race summit featuring Kanye West, the continued fallout around the guilty verdict in the Bill Cosby trial, and Eric Reid filing a collusion grievance against the NFL.

