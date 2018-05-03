Kanye's Choice Words on Slavery; Mueller Angles for Obstruction Case

Kanye West says slavery was a choice; Mueller leaks questions for Trump; Injustice in the American South; Efforts to #MuteRKelly.

In the first segment Ra Shad Frazer Gaines, founder of Black Progressives joins the show to talk about Kayne West's absurd comments about slavery and why so many people still buy Kayne's albums despite his anti-black comments.

In a special second segment we're joined by Dan Kovalik, author of "The Plot to Scapegoat Russia," to talk about Robert Mueller's leaked questions for Donald Trump in the ongoing Russia investigation, the growing case against Trump for obstruction of justice, what exactly an impeachment process would look like for the 45th President, and the potential for the Mueller investigation to backfire on the Democratic Party.

In the third segment Sputnik news analyst Bob Schlehuber presents the latest from the ongoing investigation into the killing of Dominic Jerome Broadus II in Macclenny, Florida, the favoritism of the justice system to police, government officials, and their families, and Florida's bizarre and unjust State Your Ground Law.

Later in the show Dane Figueroa Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, playwright and advocate joins the show to talk about the American justice system and how people get away with murder, Don Blankenship's racist comments, the efforts to #MuteRKelly, and Donald Trump's long time doctor Dr. Harold N. Bornstein speaks out.

