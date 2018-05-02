Will Mumia Be Freed? Iran Deal to End? Time for Open Borders?

In the first segment joined by Noelle Hanrahan, Director of Prison Radio and co-writer and producer of the documentary "Mumia: Long Distance Revolutionary," to talk about political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal's appeals hearing held Monday in Philadelphia, the government corruption that has kept Mumia imprisoned, and if new Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner gives hope for activists trying to free the long-held political prisoner.

In a special second segment political analyst Mitchell Plitnick joins the show to talk about Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on Iran, Europe's efforts to keep the US in the Iranian Nuclear deal, and the regional efforts by Saudi Arabia in light of a potential withdrawal from the Iran Deal.

In the show's third segment Dr. Joseph Vogel, assistant professor of English at Merrimack College and author of the new book, "James Baldwin and the 1980s: Witnessing the Reagan Era" joins the show to talk about Baldwin's underappreciated prsence in the 1980's, several unpublished works by Baldwin, and what can be gleaned from how the author addressed right wing politics.

Later in the show Sahar Shafqat, political science professor at St. Mary's College of Maryland and co-founder of Muslim Alliance for Sexual and Gender Diversity joins the show to talk about Pashtun Tahafuz Movement for human rights in Pakistan, a caravan of migrants reach California, and May Day, International Worker's Day.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com