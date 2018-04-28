Merkel Meets Trump in US While Kim Meets Moon in South Korea

In the first segment writer David Shams joins "By Any Means Necessary" to talk about French leader Macron's efforts to keep Trump and the US in the Iran Deal, what if any space there is for re-negotiating the deal, and Mike Pompeo's confirmation as Secretary of State.

In a special second segment Christine Hong, assistant professor of transnational Asian American, Korean diaspora and critical Pacific Rim studies at UC-Santa Cruz joins the show to talk about the historic meeting between North and South Korean leaders in an effort to end the war, the process needed to reach a peace deal between the two countries, and how the US's military-first approach could derail the efforts towards peace on the Korean Peninsula.

In this segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Dr. Maria McQuirter, curator of the dc 1968 project to talk about the DC 1968 project, an online project documenting the pivotal year in Washington, DC history, the need to respond to white centric racist media portrayals of DC, the remarkable role students played in the political movements of the time, and how history can be manipulated to derail modern movements.

Later in the show Dr. Wilmer Leon, host of Inside the Issues on Sirius/XM Channel 126, syndicated columnist and author of Politics: Another Perspective, and Bob Schlehuber join the show to talk about German leader Angela Merkel's visit to the US, Chance the Rapper, Bill Cosby, the slandering of Dennis Kucinich and progressive Democrats, and the resignation of Rep. Patrick Meehan.

