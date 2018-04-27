Kanye Supports Trump; Cosby Found Guilty; Candyman Jackson Out of VA

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" organizer and prison abolitionist Malcolm joins the show to talk about a planned prison strike in the month of August, the horrific conditions for American's prisoners in South Carolina and nationally, and the ways in which prisoner strikes are carried out.

In a special second segment Michael Kane, Executive Director, National Alliance of HUD Tenants and Ed Lucas, President National Alliance of HUD Tenants to talk about Dr. Ben Carson's new proposals that would encourage work requirements, lower housing subsidies, and triple the minimum rent for those American's living in public housing.

In this segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Dr. Arthur Romano, Assistant Professor at George Mason University's, School of Conflict Analysis and Resolution and Dr. Dave Ragland, Senior Bayard Rustin Fellow at the Fellowship of Reconciliation join the show to talk about their new book chapter "Truth-Telling from the Margins: Exploring Black-Led Responses to Police Violence and Systemic Humiliation", the need for public truth telling forums, and the psychological violence targeted at Black communities in America.

Later in the show Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst join the show to talk about Bill Cosby's guilty verdict, Kanye West's love affair with Donald Trump, Ronny "Candyman" Jackson ending his bid to become the next VA secretary, and Mike Pompeo being confirmed as Secretary of State.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com