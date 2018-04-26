The Tale of Two Waffle Houses; Will Trump Be Forced to Restart DACA?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Karo Torosyan to talk about the protests in Armenia that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, if negotiations between political sides will lead to new elections, and the chances opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan will ascend to Prime Minister.

In a special second segment Aly Wane, Steering Committee member with the Syracuse Peace Council joins the show to talk about the latest hiccup in the Trump administrations' efforts to end the DACA program, the dangers of a two-party system to the immigrant rights movement, and Greyhound allowing Border Agents onto their buses.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by David Ewing of the US-China People's Friendship Association to talk about the US slowly isolating itself on the international stage under the Trump administration, the long-term economic strategy of China, the bi-partisanship of racial Chinese-bashing on Capital Hill, and the current regional politics facing China.

Later in the show Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast joins the show to talk about two incidents at Waffle Houses garnering national attention for much different reasons, the latest revelations of how NFL owners worked to silence Colin Kaepernick, why Democrats haven't tied Trump to the GOP party, and the chances of returning citizen Don Blankenship winning West Virginia's GOP Senate primary.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com