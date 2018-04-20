The Future of NE Asia; Gentrification Lawsuit Filed Against DC

Does Pompeo get credit for Peace Process in Korea?; The new farm bill creates crisis for American farmers; Abe and Trump meet.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Reece Chenault, National Coordinator for US Labor Against the War, to talk about Mike Pompeo's visit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the credit South and North Korea's deserve for their commitment to a peace process.

In a special second segment Jim Goodman, Board President of the National Family Farm Coalition and an organic dairy and beef farmer from Wisconsin joins the show to look at the crisis US farmers are facing, the way global food exchange is destroying local farming, and the need for focus on rural development and broadband internet connection.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. Vijay Prashad, Executive Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, to talk about Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meeting with Donald Trump, how Japan may fare in nuclear talks between the Koreas and the US, and how the meeting may impact Abe's stature back in Japan.

Later in the show Ari Theresa, gentrification attorney at Stoop Law and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber join the show to talk about the ongoing racism at Starbucks, a new gentrification lawsuit filed against the city of Washington, D.C., unethical journalism by Atlanta's NPR station WABE, and ‘Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman speaking at Howard's commencement.

