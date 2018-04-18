Facebook Collects Non-User Data; Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Prize

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garrafa to talk about the latest developments in the data usage by Cambridge Analytica and the revelation that Facebook collected data from non-facebook users.



In a special second segment Lionel Louw, former professor of Social Development at the University of Cape Town joins the show to talk about South Africa under the leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa, the role of religious organizations in the country to rebuild faith in the government, and South Africa's support of the Palestinian people in their fight for liberation.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sarah Browning, co-founder and Executive Director of Split This Rock and author of the full-length Poetry Collection titled "Killing Summer" and poet Mary Kamara to talk about the upcoming Split This Rock Poetry Festival: Poems of Provocation & Witness 2018 which will be held April 19-21, 2018 here in Washington, DC and the intersection of poetry and politics, and the power of poetry to bring hope in times of despair.

Later in the show LJM, producer at We Act Radio and Sputnik news analyst Bob Schlehuber join the show to talk about the arrest of Black patrons at Starbucks, Kendrick Lamar winning the Pultizer Prize, DC Police head to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and Beyonce performs at Coachella.

