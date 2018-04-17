US Media Loves War More Than They Hate Trump

Trump bombs Syria, now what?; Marking the 50th anniversary of the Republic of New Afrika; Farm workers go on strike against bit tobacco.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Paul Dobson, a writer with Venezuelanalysis.com, to talk about the short-lived coup in Venezuela in April 2002 that briefly removed then-President Hugo Chavez from power, and how the incident plays into Venezuela's upcoming elections.

In a special second segment Dr. Dan Berger, an associate professor of comparative ethnic studies at the University of Washington Bothell joins the show to talk about the 50th anniversary of the Republic of New Africa, the historical, ideological and organizational legacy of the black nationalist organization, and the current political movements in the American South influenced by the Republic of New Africa.

In the third segment Baldemar Velasquez, President of the Farm Labor Organizing Committee (FLOC), AFL-CIO, to talk about FLOC's national boycott of Reynolds American Inc.'s VUSE e-cigarette brand, the huge profit margins for big tobacco at the expense of farm workers and small farm owners, and the oppression faced by those who organize and advocate for basic human rights for laborers.

Later in the show journalist Rania Khalek joins the show to talk about the US government strikes targeted at Syrian government locations, how the US media loves war more than they hate Trump, and whether US escalation would draw a military response from Russia. The group also talks about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, anti-war efforts in the US, and the current relationship EU countries have with war-making.

