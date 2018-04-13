Mike Pompeo Begins Congressional Hearings; Trump's Maybe Syrian War?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Maurice Carney, co-founder and Executive Director of Friends of the Congo, joins Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about the humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo worsening, and how Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down as President facilitates widespread hunger, displacement and violence in the country.

In a special second segment Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa" joins the show to talk about Donald Trump's "Economic Mobility Reforms" executive order which supposedly "Will Restore Independence and Dignity to Millions of Americans", the inability of Trump to understand the complexities of poverty, and the fallacy that reaching the "middle class" will help people lead meaningful and just lives.

In the third segment Joe Lombardo, Co-Coordinator, United National Antiwar Coalition to talk about nationwide marches and actions over the next weekend to call for end to US wars at home and abroad, the intersection between anti-war efforts and the Black Lives Matter movement, and America's bi-partisan approach to war-making.

Later in the show writer David Shams and Walter Smolarek, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Confirmation hearing for Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State, Trump's on again off again rhetoric towards bombing Syria, America's political and historical amnesia, and the future of the Republican Party.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com