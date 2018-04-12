Why People Trust Trump at War; Paul Ryan Set to Retire

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Delvone Michael, Senior Political Adviser of the Working Families Party, to talk about the announcement that House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election and what the move implies for a big Democrat swing in the 2018 primaries.

In a special second segment political analyst Mitchell Plitnick joins the show to talk about the ongoing rhetorical escalation around increased US bombings in Syria, Iran's hesitation to engage in Syria given their desired relationship with Europe, why negotiations to de-escalate the war have failed, and the differing roles Russia and the US play in Syria.

In the third segment lawyer Mark Burton joins the show to talk about the arrest of FARC leader Jesus Santrich on drug charges, the failure of the peace negotiations to have led to meaningful progress in Colombia, and the regional implications for left-leaning political parties throughout Latin America.

Later in the show Dan Kovalik, author of "Plot to Scapegoat Russia" and Dr. Dave Ragland, Senior Bayard Rustin Fellow at the Fellowship of Reconciliation, join the show to talk about the cognitive dissonance that people do not trust Trump in domestic affairs but trust him to bring the US into a greater role in the Syrian War, how America has normalized and desensitized itself to war, and if US intervention in Syria will only make things worse.

