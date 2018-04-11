Zuckerberg Faces Congress; 'Dalit Spring' Starts to Sprout in India

Who wins in a China-US trade war; Backpage.com is pulled from the internet; Dalit protests growing in India; Facebook heads to Congress.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jude Woodward, the author of "The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?" to talk about President Xi's announcement to ease foreign investments in China, if EU will increase investments with China, and ultimately who will pay a price for a Chinese-US trade war.

In a special second segment technology policy analyst and engineer Cory Lancaster joins Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about the YouTube shooter Nasim Najafi Aghdam frustration behind YouTube's changes to their monetization rules, backpage.com being shut down, the limitations to computer algorithms to stop sex crimes and human trafficking, and the need for more intersection between technologists and politicians.

In the third segment Dr. Gaurav J. Pathania, Visiting Scholar College of Education, University of Massachusetts, Amherst joins the show to talk about the massive Dalit protests in India, the government rollback of laws and protections of the India's lowest caste, the lack of response from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the chances of a larger 'Dalit Spring'.

Later in the show LJM, producer at We Act Radio and Sputnik news analyst Bob Schlehuber joins the show to talk about Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's hearing at Congress, the future of digital privacy, the current conditions in Puerto Rico, a school walkout in Miami after several student were shot to death over the weekend, and the PR efforts of the police.

