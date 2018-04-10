Trump to Escalate US Role in Syria?; New Death Penalty Documentary

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the new book "Curing Exceptionalism" to talk about the likelihood's of the US launching military strikes in Syria, the lack of evidence of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ordered chemical strikes, Google employees push back on their company's relationship with the Department of Defense, and the US' inability to look at foreign policy outside of an American exceptionalism lens.

In the third segment Professor Richard Stack, producer and author of the new documentary "In the Executioner's Shadow" talks about the film's focus on America's death penalty system, the economics behind the death penalty, the likelihood of innocent people being executed, and the need to rethink how we see those who commit violence in our society.

Later in the show, Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast joins the show to talk about the chances of Donald Trump ordering large military strikes in Syria, Howard University students reaching a deal with school officials after their week-long occupation, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's upcoming Congressional hearing. The group also talks about black representation in art, Donald Trump's defense of Scott Pruitt, and rapper Cardi B's hustle game.

