NYPD Kill Man in Mental Health Crisis; Guatemalan Dictator Montt Dead

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Liberation News editor Ben Becker to talk about the New York Police Department killing of Saheed Vassell in New York City, the police's inability to work with citizens in mental health crisis, and the cozy relationship between the NYPD, the media and private businesses.

In a special second segment Paul Buhle, retired Senior Lecturer at Brown University and co-editor of the new graphic novelette "The Young C.L.R. James" on PM Press joins "By Any Means Necessary" to talk about the life and times of Cyril Lionel Robert (C.L.R.) James, James' role in the Pan-African movement, the role of art, music, and sport in political and social movements, and the role Paul Robeson played in James' life.

In the third segment poets and authors G.H. Mosson and Marcus Colasurdo join the show to talk about their new work "Heart X-rays: A Modern Epic Poem" and to discuss the role of art and poetry in political and social movements, the need to disconnect from technology to create genuine human relationships, and the role of art in understanding the world around us.

Later in the show Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada, to talk about the death of Guatemalan ex-leader Efraín Ríos Montt at the age of 91, the current state of affairs in Guatemala, the questionable signing of QB Robert Griffin III over outspoken Colin Kaepernick, wrestler Ric Flair still staying relevant and WrestleMania 34.

