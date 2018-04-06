Brazil's Lula Can Be Jailed; US-Ghana Military Deal Sparks Protests

Will Brazil's Lula go to jail?, "Ghana First" movement sparks after US military deal, CVE's targeting of young Muslims and people of color.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Aline Piva, Research Fellow, Head of the Brazil Unit at the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, to talk about the Brazilian Supreme Court ruling that former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva can be jailed on corruption charges, the political nature of the ruling, and the active role Brazilian military generals are playing in the courts.

In a special second segment Joeva Rock, a writer and Ph.D candidate in Anthropology at American University joins the show to talk about the United States and Ghana updating their 1998 Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), the "Ghana First" protests that have followed, whether or not the agreement will lead to more US troops in Ghana, and the regional implications of the deal.

In the third segment Dominique Diaddigo-Cash of the American Friends Service Committee joins the show to talk about Countering Violence Extremism (CVE) programs by the US government, how the CVE programs racially and religiously profile people of color and Muslims, the relationship between government funding and criminalizing young people of color, and the dangers of the FBI's 'Black Identity Extremism' designation.

Later in the show Aja Taylor, Advocacy Director at Bread for the City,joins to talk about the destruction of public schools in Washington, DC, the complicity of elected officials in the Nation's Capital, the growth of the US military in Africa, Tiger Wood's return to the Masters golf tournament, and Saudi Arabia's plan to screen Black Panther.