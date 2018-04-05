Dr. King Remembered, Maya Angelou Celebrated, HU Occupation Day 7

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, to talk about the 50th Anniversary of the assassination of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the whitewashing of Dr. King's life and legacy, the sharpening of ideological organizers and activists in the Movement for Black Lives, what we can learn from King's life to help drive the Black liberation struggle, Dr. King's relationship to labor movements and the state the black religious community in America.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by L.M. Bogad, performer and Professor of political performance at UC Davis, and author of "Cointelshow: A Patriot Act" to talk about the efforts of US government and intelligence agencies to interfere and disrupt social and political movements, the role of satire and comedy in presenting very serious issues and nefarious actions, and the ability of art to bring together community members to plan actions against oppression and fascism.

Later in the show Dane Figueroa Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, playwright and advocate to talk about the Howard University student protests entering its 7th day, Dr. King's legacy 50 years after his death and the need to end white supremacy, how King's death has served to demobilize the Black community, the politics around LGBTQ Pride Parades from DC to Toronto, the failure of police force integration to lessen racial biases and more.

