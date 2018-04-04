Teacher Strikes Energize Labor Movements; Shulkin Leaves Trump's VA

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Reece Chenault, National Coordinator for US Labor Against the War to talk about the teacher strikes in Oklahoma and Kentucky, the emergence of a new class of leadership in the grassroots teacher movements and what exactly the teachers are fighting for. The group also talks about an anti-war coalition trip to Korea, the need for the US to demilitarize the Korean Peninsula, the intersection between war and environmental destruction, and the need to diversify and rethink the demographics of international labor movements.

In the third segment Pastor Samuel Sarpiya, Moderator, Church of the Brethren and Stuart Anderson, Founder and Executive Director, Family and Friends of Incarcerated People join the show to give their reflections on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of the 50th Anniversary of his assassination and how Dr. King's teachings guide political, social and economic movements today.

Later in the show Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America joins the show to talk about the firing of Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, America's broken healthcare system, who killed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Donald Trump wanting to send the US military to the country's southern border.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com