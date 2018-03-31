Gazans Killed on the Border; Howard Students Occupy Campus Building

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Schyla Pointdexter-Moore, community organizer and mother of four to talk about the efforts of Washington, DC housing authorities to install surveillance cameras in public housing and the incredibly disrespectful ways in which public housing residents are treated in the US.

In a special second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Gaza-based Palestinian activist Rami Aman to talk about the Israeli killings and wounding of Gazans on Palestinian during the March of Return, the lack of international and local political leadership fighting for the rights of Gazans, the inability for international money to resolve the crisis in Gaza, and what would lead to a better future for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

In the third segment Dr. Alexis Pauline Gumbs, author of the new book "M Archive: After the End of the World", joins the show to talk about the need to rethink our language and approaches to liberation efforts, how black feminist theory influences modern movements, the power of love in successful organizing efforts, and how to use future imagination to influence the present.

Later in the show, Tracye Redd, Organizer with Black Lives Matter DC joins the show live from the campus of Howard University where students are occupying the main University administration building. University students have vowed to occupy the building until their demands are met after financial corruption was revealed on Wednesday.

In the final segments Grant Ferowich and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analysts join the show to talk about the potential of Walmart acquiring health insurance company Humana, the acquittal of Noor Salman, wife of Pulse Night Club Shooter Omar Mateen, the autopsy of Stephon Clark, and the murder of Amia Tyrae, a black transgender woman, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com