Atlanta's Under Cyber Attack; Kim and Xi Meet in Beijing

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa," to talk about the widespread computer hack aimed at the city of Atlanta, the lack of urgency given to protecting America's electronic infrastructure system, and Trump's phone call congratulating Roseanne Barr on the success of the re-boot of the 'Rosanne' tv show. The group also touch on shifts within the Movement for Black Lives, efforts to commodify the struggle for black liberation, and if black liberation will come through the ballot box.

In the third segment political analyst Ajit Singh joins Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, if a North Korea-US meeting will still take place with Trump's new foreign policy team and the state of affairs within the DPRK,

Bob Schlehuber joins the show in the fourth segment to talk about the ongoing protests in Sacramento around the police murder of Stephon Clark, the expulsion of American diplomats from Russia, and the appropriation of African artifacts from around the world. Later in the show writer and environmental justice organizer Kari Fulton joins the show to talk about Black Panther (again), protests at Howard University following an embezzlement scandal, and the most recent allegations against singer R. Kelly.

