Zuma Charged in South Africa, Marielle Franco Murdered in Brazil

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Frank Lara, San Francisco teacher and activist with the ANSWER Coalition, to talk about the police murder of 19 year old Jesus Adolfo Delgado-Duarte, the ways police intimidate politicians and community members to hide evidence in police killings, the racial disparities if policing in San Francisco, and efforts to hold police accountable to community members.

In a special second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Andre Vasquez, community organizer in Chicago's 40th ward and with Reclaim Chicago to talk about the upcoming primary for the highly contested, highly expensive Governor's race in Illinois, the future of the Democratic party in the blue state, and whether or not Rahm Emanuel will face a viable challenger for Mayor of Chicago in February 2019.

In the third segment Dr. Janette Gayle, Assistant Professor of History at Hobart & William Smith College joins the show to talk about Black women in organized labor in the early 20th Century, the role of these women in the struggle for labor and civil rights, and how their membership in the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union helped raise class consciousness in Black America.



Later in the show activist and organizer Aurelia Williams and Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek join the show to talk about the NCAA Basketball boycott, Trump's plan to tackle opioids, the most recent shake-ups at the White House, the murder of Afro-Brazilian organizer Marielle Franco, and corruption charges being filed against former South African President Jacob Zuma.

