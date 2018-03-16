Trump Org Subpoenaed, Austin Race Bombings, and the Life of Pauli Murray

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution, and board member of Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about the shifts in the global world order most recently articulated through the spat between Russia and the UK, the erosion of US Democracy driven by right-wing ideological movements and the perpetual default of militarism within the US government. The group also talks about Democrat Conor Lamb's wins in the special election to fill a Pennsylvania Congressional seat, the need for an active citizenry to expose the rottenness of America's two-party system, class divides in Latin America, and the challenges to tackling global bourgeois elitism.

In the third segment Dr. Rosalind Rosenberg, professor emerita of history at Barnard College, Columbia University and author of "Jane Crow: The Life of Pauli Murray" joins Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about Pauli Murray's role in the women's and civil rights movements, how Murray influenced Thurgood Marshall and other Supreme Court Justices, and how Murray was the forerunner of concepts of intersectionality of sex, race, and gender well ahead of her time.

Later in the show Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder of the Black Progressives and writer and environmental justice organizer Kari Fulton join the show to talk about the recentbombings in Austin, Texas, the continued response by students and police to the Parkland, Florida, shooting, the relationship between teacher pay and student success, and the latest controversy around Snapchat.

