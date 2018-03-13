Bombings in Austin; Kenya Political Truce; Election Held in Colombia

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Jordan, National Co-Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice to talk about election results in Colombia, the unrest around FARC's involvement in the elections, and the lack of Western media coverage of the election.

In a special second segment the show is joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, to talk about a meeting between Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and political rival Raila Odinga, China's flow of capital into Kenya and other African nations, former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe mounting opposition against his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa and the latest from the post-Jacob Zuma South Africa.

In the third segment Jihad Abdulmumit, National Chairperson of the National Jericho Movement joins the show to talk about the upcoming 20th Anniversary of the Jericho Movement, the efforts to free political prisoners in the United States, the need for the US to address its mass surveillance of its' people, international solidarity movements in support of freeing radical freedom fighters from incarceration and the importance of author, Jericho co-founder and Black Panther member Saffiya Bukhari.

Later in the show Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder of the Black Progressives, join Sean Blackmon and Eugene Puryear to talk about a series of bombings in Austin, Texas, Ben Carson's most recent changes at HUD, if Joe Biden should run for President in 2020, and OJ Simpsons recently broadcast "lost confession".

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com