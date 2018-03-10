How Fake News Spreads; Where Will Trump and Kim Meet?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Feffer, author and director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies to talk about what to expect from possible talks between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, if Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been sidelined by Donald Trump, what to make from Trump's rhetoric around steel and aluminum tariffs, and the latest in political movements in Europe.

In the third segment Dr. Carol Boyce Davies, professor of Africana Studies and English at Cornell University, author of Left of Karl Marx: The Political Life of Black Communist Claudia Jones joins the show to talk about the life and political evolution of Trinidadian communist organizer Claudia Jones, the erasure of radical black women from history, and the relevance and importance of Ms. Jones's work today.

Later in the show Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada joins Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about whether or not the Stormy Daniels Trump Engagement is a real story, what Bernie Sanders' day-to-day focus should be if he wants to run for President in 2020, the death anniversary of Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G., and the latest racism and exploitation of athletes in the NCAA and the NFL.

