DCCC Fails in Texas; Murderer Betty Shelby Hired as Sheriff's Deputy

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jai Sen, Editor of the two part series The Movements of Movements: Part 1: What Makes Us Move? (Challenging Empires) and The Movements of Movements, Part 2: Rethinking Our Dance to talk about how movements form and interplay around the world, the unique moment of history in regards to global movements, and what explains the rise of far right ideologically based political and social action. The group also talks about the role of mother nature in influencing human movement, how left-ist movements do not always equal more justice for the oppressed, and the global flow of information.

In the third segment Anoa Changa, Lawyer and Host of "The Way with Anoa" to talk about the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's embarrassing showing in the Texas primary election on Tuesday, what the primary means for Progressives heading into the Fall, and what if anything to make from Donald Trump's economic advisor Gary Cohn's resignation.

Later in the show Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst join Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about Terrence Sterling killer Betty Shelby being hired as a Sheriff's Deputy outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Stormy Daniels suing Donald Trump, the Florida state Senate voting against arming most classroom teachers, and the discourse around a Women's March leader being criticized for attending a Louis Farrakhan speech.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com