Did Russia Block Romney from State Dept?!; 'Get Out' Wins Oscar

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of "Plot to Scapegoat Russia" and United Steel Worker member to talk about the Trump Administration's call for steel tariffs and what it will mean for steel towns, US manufactures and consumers. The group also talks about the latest allegation that Russia blocked Trump from picking Mitt Romney from being Secretary of State, what is behind the US media's saber rattling toward Russia, and what is to be expected from upcoming Presidential elections in Venezuela.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network, to talk about the latest arrest in the 2016 killing of indigenous and environmental activist Berta Caceres, the arrest of Honduras' former first lady for corruption, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley's recent visit to the country.

Later in the show Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber and Dr. Wilmer Leon, host of Inside the Issues on Sirius/XM Channel 126, syndicated columnist and author of Politics: Another Perspective join Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about the 2018 Oscars and Jordan Peele's win for "Get Out", a Florida teacher's white nationalist podcast, the politics of racism, the ways in which Donald Trump's xenophobia spurs excessive force by police and ICE agents and the uptick of activism on HBCU campuses.

