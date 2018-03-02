'An American Execution' and Trump's Destruction of the EPA

Efforts to stop police brutality; the FBI's investigation into the NCAA; the Execution of DJ Broadus; the destruction of the EPA.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Washington, DC-based anti racism and police accountability activist Brendan Orsinger to talk about his blocking on twitter by DC police chief Peter Newsham, efforts to keep police accountable to the public, and the white savior complex many police officers have.

In the second segment Chuck Modiano, a journalist with the New York Daily News, joins the show to talk the ongoing NCAA payment scandal, the ways college athletes are exploited, and the obsession politicians have for sports economic development projects despite the lack of long term job creation for local residents.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about his latest report "An American Execution: The Killing of Dominic Jerome Broadus II." The story covers the daytime murder of Dominic Broadus in Macclenny,Florida, and whether or not there is a police cover up of the crime in the small town.

Later in the show Kari Fulton, writer and environmental justice organizer and Dane Figueroa Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, playwright and advocate join the show to talk about the political and social response to the Parkland, Florida shooting, the criminalization of Black activists when they speak up on gun crimes, the insincerity of corporate America's response to gun violence, and the Trump administration's slow destruction of the EPA.