Gates Pleads Guilty; Ramaphosa's Future in South Africa; Gaza Crisis

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Woods, an organizer with Pan-African Community Action, to talk about what to expect from new South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the rise of Economic Freedom Fighters Party in the country, and the future of the African National Congress.

In the second segment Judy Bello of the Syria Solidarity Movement and the United National Antiwar Coalition joins the show to talk about the continued violence in Syria, the UN's inability to enforce or negotiate a ceasefire in the region, Turkey's role in the ongoing war, and what interest the US has for the continuation of fighting in the region.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Nizar Farsakh, former member of the Palestinian negotiation team, to talk about the continued state of emergency in Gaza, efforts to reconcile diverse Palestinian interests, the health and leadership of Mahmoud Abbas, Israel's need to keep Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti in jail, and what policy response Benjamin Netanyahu may implement to distract from corruption charges.

Later in the show Aaron Goggans, organizer with Black Lives Matter DC and Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder of the Black Progressives to talk about former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates pleading guilty to conspiracy, lying, Donald Trump's far fetched solutions to gun shootings, anarchism in relation to communism, and what Obama did or did not accomplish during his tenure.

