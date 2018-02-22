Should the Baltimore Police Department Disband? DC Cops Sued for Collusion

Baltimore Police corruption case raises questions about institutional culture, Legal loopholes leave women in police custody vulnerable to sex abuse, Lawsuit against DC police for having relationships with the Oathkeepers and Project Veritas, Malcolm X and the history of surveillance of Black political leaders.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by criminologist Phil Stinson, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice at Bowling Green State University, to discuss whether the Baltimore Police Department should disband and be restructured following the corruption trial, sex abuse of women in police custody and more.

In the second segment Eugene and Sean speak with Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, executive director and constitutional rights lawyer at the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund about the PCFJ's lawsuit against Washington, DC police for colluding with extreme right wing political groups and militias during the court case involving anti-racist, anti-fascist protesters from this year's presidential inauguration.

For the last segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, founder of Black Progressives, to talk about the halcyon days of professional basketball, the anniversary of the assassination of Malcolm X, a woman who has accused Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual misconduct calling for his impeachment, Black Democrat Party officials from Obama to Trump and more.

