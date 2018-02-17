Mueller Charges 13 Russians With 2016 Election Interference

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Moroni Benally, co-founder of the Utah League of Native American Voters, to talk about Mitt Romney's announcement that he will run for US Senate, the high level of excitement in the state around long term Senator Orin Hatch's retirement, the current state of land protection efforts in Utah and the state of statewide progressive politics.

In the second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Director Colin Hovde and Actor Marquis D. Gibson to talk about their new show THE RAID currently running at Theater Alliance in Washington D.C. Idris Goodwin's THE RAID is a fabulation of a debate between white abolitionist John Brown and former slave, orator and Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass. The group talk about the show's urgent debate around how oppressed communities can seek freedom, how allys can support movement building efforts, and how John Brown and Fredrick Douglass' legacy impacts the current political and social moment in America.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Letrice Gant, co-organizer of Baltimore Ceasefire 365 to talk about their ongoing efforts to uphold city-wide ceasefires, the need to re-frame peace as a strength, the lack of information distribution to Baltimore residents, the normalization of violence in America, and how corporate media has very little interest in covering the day-to-day work of organizers and activists working to end violence in their community.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder of the Black Progressives and writer and environmental justice organizer Kari Fulton to talk about Special Investigator Robert Mueller charging 13 Russian nationals with interfering in 2016 election, LeVar Burton's 61st birthday, the commodification of "Black Panther", if Nicholas Cage or Kevin Costner is a better actor, the new Obama portraits, and the most important moments today in Black History.

