US Government to Stay Open, Increase Debt; The US Economy in Flux

Efforts to protect immigrants in DC; Why General Trump is not 'resisted'; The US economy explained; Why Dems are so bad at negotiating.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Lilia Alvarez, Director of Legal Services, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN) to talk about the implications of upcoming legislation on DACA, Dreamers and immigration in general.

In the second segment Dan Kovalik, author of the "Plot to Scapegoat Russia," joins Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about the Department of Homeland Security's announcement that Russia penetrated dozens of state's voting systems in 2016 despite evidence, the problems with an inconsistent American voting system, the ways Russia-phobia is used by hawkish neo-conservative politicians to successfully advocate for more military spending, and the lack of an anti-war movement despite great calls for "resistance" against Trump.

In the third segment Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University, Host of Economic Update on Radio and TV joins "By Any Means Necessary" to talk about the fluctuations in the stock market over the past year, the casino-esque nature of the US economy, the rise of the Chinese economy and what that means for Western capitalism, and if a wave of defaults are on their way for American consumers.

Later in the show Abdushshahid and Jackie Luquman of Luqman Nation join the show to talk about the latest effort to keep the US government open, the failure of Democratic leadership to yield any power during shutdown negotiations, what impact will the ouster of White House staffer Rob Porter will have on the Trump Administration and the criminal activities of US law enforcement.

