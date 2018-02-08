Trump Wants Huge Military Parade; New Two Year Senate Budget Bill

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution, and board member of Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about Donald Trump's desire to have a large military parade in Washington, DC, the latest from Kenya's political crisis, the state of democracy across the world, the commemoration of Hugo Chavez's death in Venezuela, and what will be next for South Africa when Jacob Zuma steps down from leadership.

In the third segment Dr. Keisha Blain, assistant professor of History at the University of Pittsburgh and President of the African American Intellectual History Society joins the show to talk about her book "Set The World on Fire", the role of black women in organizing radical movements, and the political strategy of Black nationalist women in the 1920s-1940s in relation to Black women's continued leadership in current social movement.

Later in the show Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast and Bomani Armah, writer, poet, music producer, MC and art integration specialist join the show to talk about a new bi-partisan budget introduced in the US Senate and the nuances of the new 2 year budget proposal, whether the bill will pass the House, and how National Security is used as a scare tactic to push larger spending for the US military. The group also talks about the murder of Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, the resignation of White House aide Rob Porter over abuse claims, a Department of Homeland Security draft report from late January calling on authorities to continuously vet Sunni Muslim immigrants, and Justin Timberlake's misuse of Prince's image at the Super Bowl.