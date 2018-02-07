Turkish Troops Attack Kurds in Syria; Poor People's Campaign Launches

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Giran Ozcan, Representative to the United States of Turkey's Peoples' Democratic Party to talk about the Turkish military campaign against the Kurdish-held Afrin region in northern Syria, what Turkey will do with its own Kurdish population, and the growing relationship between Turkey and Russia.

In a special second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Jade X. Jackson, North Carolina State Coordinating Committee Tri-Chair, Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for a Moral Revival to talk about the launch of the Poor People's Campaign in 32 states and Washington, DC on Monday, the importance of direct action to advance social justice causes, the intersection between race and poverty, and the efforts to build a faith-centered movement in 2018.

In the third segment Delvone Michael, Senior Political Advisor of the Working Families Party to talk about the latest efforts by the Trump Administration to push immigration reform, efforts by the GOP and Trump to protect America's white majority, if the US government will pass an infrastructure spending bill and what to expect from the upcoming 2018 mid-term elections.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Michael Harriot, critically acclaimed poet, journalist, novelist, broadcaster and the editor-in-chief of NegusWhoRead to talk about the Trump Administration's efforts to keep America white, the impact 'Black Panther' will have on Black movie culture, and the history of Musa I, the 10th Mansa, or king, of the West African empire of Mali. The group also talks about the race and class issues behind drug usage and treatment in the US, Best Buy no longer selling music CDs, Beyonce's father claiming his daughter's success is linked to her being light skinned, and the killing of 16-year-old Anthony Jacob Weber by the LA police.

