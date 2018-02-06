Register
13:12 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    By Any Means Necessary

    NFL Fans Riot, Destroy Property; 'Killing Gaza' Documentary Discussed

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    0 0 0

    Rohingya Massacre continue; Documentary on 2014 War on Gaza; Eagle Fans Riot after Winning Superbowl; Immigration Bill Introduced in Senate.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sathya Vatti, Student and member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to talk about the latest developments around the attacks on the Rohingya in Myanmar, the sexual and human rights abuses against the group and the role of the international community and specifically China to protect them, and what the future holds for Rohingya refugees.

    In a special second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by filmmaker and journalist Dan Cohen to talk about his new film "Killing Gaza" documenting the 2014 war on Gaza, the constant threat of attack by the Israeli government on the people of Gaza, the armed and cultural resistance efforts by Gazans against the Israeli Defense Forces, and the western media bias against the Palestinian people.

    In the third segment Chuck Modiano, a journalist with the New York Daily News joins "By Any Means Necessary" to talk about the double standards of rioting and pass given to Philadelphia Eagle football fans actions after winning the NFL Super Bowl, Colin Kapernick's impact on the 2017-2018 NFL season, the pending relaunch of Vince McMahon's XFL, and the role of sports in perpetuating racists cultural structures and norms.

    Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by activist and organizer Aurelia Williams to talk about the successful efforts in Baltimore to hold a Ceasefire weekend in the city, the ongoing case of Baltimore's corrupt gun unit, the rioting by Philadelphia Eagle fans after their Super Bowl victory, and efforts to end cash bail in the city of Atlanta. The group also talks about the upcoming Black Panther movie, the politics around Super Bowl commercials, and the ongoing efforts to restore voting rights for citizens with felonies in the state of Florida.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Rohingya, NFL, Super Bowl, Black Lives Matter, Gaza
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Blizzard of Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok