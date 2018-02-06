NFL Fans Riot, Destroy Property; 'Killing Gaza' Documentary Discussed

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sathya Vatti, Student and member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to talk about the latest developments around the attacks on the Rohingya in Myanmar, the sexual and human rights abuses against the group and the role of the international community and specifically China to protect them, and what the future holds for Rohingya refugees.

In a special second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by filmmaker and journalist Dan Cohen to talk about his new film "Killing Gaza" documenting the 2014 war on Gaza, the constant threat of attack by the Israeli government on the people of Gaza, the armed and cultural resistance efforts by Gazans against the Israeli Defense Forces, and the western media bias against the Palestinian people.

In the third segment Chuck Modiano, a journalist with the New York Daily News joins "By Any Means Necessary" to talk about the double standards of rioting and pass given to Philadelphia Eagle football fans actions after winning the NFL Super Bowl, Colin Kapernick's impact on the 2017-2018 NFL season, the pending relaunch of Vince McMahon's XFL, and the role of sports in perpetuating racists cultural structures and norms.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by activist and organizer Aurelia Williams to talk about the successful efforts in Baltimore to hold a Ceasefire weekend in the city, the ongoing case of Baltimore's corrupt gun unit, the rioting by Philadelphia Eagle fans after their Super Bowl victory, and efforts to end cash bail in the city of Atlanta. The group also talks about the upcoming Black Panther movie, the politics around Super Bowl commercials, and the ongoing efforts to restore voting rights for citizens with felonies in the state of Florida.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com