Is the Union Strong? Trump Delivers First State of the Union Address

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa" and Donna Davis, co-Founder, Black Lives Matter Tampa, to talk about Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address, his exploitation of parent's mourning the loss of their children, using them as political props, the lackluster Democratic response from Congressman Joe Kennedy III, and whether the Congressional Black Caucus's wearing of Kente cloth was an effective act of resistance.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Robert Dunham, Executive Director of the Death Penalty Information Center, to discuss Florida death row inmate Timothy Lee Hurst, the Supreme Court's ruling in 2016 that Florida's unique system for sentencing people to death is unconstitutional, and the case of Alabama death row inmate Vernon Madison who was given reprieve after being diagnosed with dementia.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder of the Black Progressives to talk about the State of the Union address, whether or not more Congresspeople should have protested the speech, rapper DMX's ongoing legal troubles, the latest on net neutrality, the decision of Congressman Trey Gowdy to not run for re-election, and what the Nunes memo on the FBI may reveal.

