Shocking Illegalities Among Baltimore Police; DNC CEO Resigns

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Baltimore-based activist Tawanda Jones, sister of Tyrone West,to talk about the latest revelations around criminal activity by Baltimore Police Department, the firing of Baltimore Police Chief Kevin Davis, how illegal activities by police have played a role in the rise crime in Baltimore, and how her own brother was killed by the gun-trace task force in the city.

In a special second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by China Dickerson, Executive Director of DC Young Democrats, to talk about the resignation of Democratic National Committee Chief Executive Officer Jess O'Connell, the outsized influence wealthy donors have over the Democratic Party, and the failure of Senator Mitch McConnell to pass a Senate bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

In the third segment Alex Main, Policy Analyst at the The Center for Economic and Policy Research, joins the show to talk about the upheld charges against former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the hypocrisy of the current Brazilian government in alleging charges against their political opponents, and the broader political, social and economic movements sweeping across Latin America.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ari Theresa, Gentrification Attorney at Stoop Law and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the Cleveland Indians ridding themselves of their racist logo, former White House staffer Omaroa Manigault-Newman returning to reality TV, the ongoing DC graduation scandal, a US Delegation being protested in Bethlehem, the Amazon 2 HQ competition, and the group previews Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

